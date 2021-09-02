Police Scotland announced that the investigation into the incident is still ongoing, but nine men have so far been arrested and charged.

The disturbance occurred outside Tynecastle Stadium on July, 31 around 6 pm, just before Hearts were due to play Celtic at 8 pm.

Tynecastle: Nine arrested after disturbance at Edinburgh football stadium ahead of match

The men, aged between 17 and 36, have been released on undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

Under new Scottish Premiership rules, the opening game of the season at Tynecastle was only meant to be attended by a selection of the home side’s season-ticket holders.

Chief Inspector Scott Richardson, Area Commander for Edinburgh South West, said: “While we have made a number of arrests in relation to this incident, our investigation is ongoing to identify those involved in the disorder.”

Anyone who wants to contact the Police with information should call 101.

