Edinburgh has been crowned the best city in the UK for providing educational days out in a new report announced today.

The Scottish capital topped the rankings after analysis by London’s optical illusion Twist Museum revealing the best UK cities to offer ‘edutainment’ - fun and engaging activities which will also help improve your brain power.

Analysis of edutainment facilities available per 100,000 residents found Edinburgh scored the top mark of 85.3 out of 100, well clear of the next best city of Bristol earning a score of 75.4.

Stock photo of schoolchildren from Forthview Primary celebrating the launch of the Edinburgh International Children’s Festival at the Royal Botanic Gardens with artist Suzi Cunningham, having fun while learning.

The study analysed the total number of museums, nature reserves, historical sites and landmarks and the number of libraries per 100,000 residents across the UK’s biggest cities to reveal the UK’s biggest edutainment hotspots.

All were given a score based on their attractions per 100,000 residents, leading to the overall final mark which placed Edinburgh above Bristol, Sheffield and Newcastle. London finished a surprising fifth place in the analysis - just ahead of Glasgow in sixth, which scored a total of 67.2.

Top five UK cities ranked for ‘edutainment’ opportunities: Edinburgh: 85.3; Bristol: 75.4; Sheffield: 71.1; Newcastle: 69.5; London: 67.4.

While London clearly had the most museums - 167 across a population of 8.77 million they could offer just 1.9 per 100,000 residents, well short of the 5.9 offered by Edinburgh.

The English capital did rank the best for the number of parks, offering 35.2 per 100,000 residents, double the number of nearest rivals Sheffield.

But when it came to historical sites and landmarks, Edinburgh blew everyone else out of the water with 11.1 per 100,000 residents. Manchester and Belfast were the next best in that category.

Birmingham ranked the worst of them all, with poor scores in museums and historical sites and landmarks contributing to an overall mark of just 51.7.