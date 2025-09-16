The day a child starts school is a major milestone for any parent - all of a sudden your little ones are off into the big world and learning new things.

It’s no surprise then that parents (and many other family members) are always desperate to get their hands on copies of our Primary 1 Yearbook supplements, which compile first year class photos from schools across the city.

The souvenir supplements are hugely popular and each year, we receive many emails, calls and messages from parents wanting to make sure that they don’t miss their young ones in the newspaper.

There’s not long to go until the supplements are published and we’ve compiled a handy list of your frequently asked questions. If your question isn’t answered below or you still need more information, contact us on email or on social media and we’ll get back to you as soon as we can.

St Mary's Primary School Edinburgh took part in our P1 Yearbook 2024. | Scott Louden

Here is everything you need to know about our Primary 1 supplements:

What is the Primary 1 Yearbook supplement?

Each year, our photographers visit schools across Edinburgh to capture Primary 1 pupils’ first ever class photos.

These photos are then printed as souvenir supplements in the Edinburgh Evening News over two days as a special keepsake for parents, pupils and extended family.

When are the Primary 1 photos published? The dates you need to know

Our Primary 1 Yearbook 2025 photos will be split into two supplements, which will be published on Wednesday, October 1 and Thursday, October 2.

The photos are published in alphabetical order and so whether your child’s photo appears in the first or second supplement will depend on the school name.

Where can I buy a copy of the Primary 1 supplements?

If your child’s school has taken part in the Primary 1 Yearbook 2025, it may already have given out information about how to pre-order copies of the newspaper.

However, if you didn’t receive this from the school, you can order postal copies at ednews-firstclass.eventbrite.co.uk.

You can also purchase copies of the newspaper in local retail outlets on the day of publication.

Will the photos be published online? How and when to see our P1 Yearbook galleries

All our Primary 1 Yearbook 2025 photos will be published in a series of galleries online, which will be published weekly after the supplements come out in the newspaper.

The first of these galleries will be published on our website on the week beginning October 13 and photos will again be published in alphabetical order.

Can I buy a copy of the photo my child is in?

All the photos in our Primary 1 Yearbook 2025 supplements will be available to buy from our Photo Sales page. These will be available from the day of publication.

To find your child’s photo and buy a copy, visit nationalworld.newsprints.co.uk/first-class/2025/edinburgh-news/