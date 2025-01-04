Edinburgh P1s: 20 lovely photos capturing Edinburgh pupils' first days at school in August

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 4th Jan 2025, 04:45 GMT

Next week will mark the start of a new term for pupils in Edinburgh, but we are taking one last look back at class photos which capture the newest Primary 1 pupils’ first days at school.

This is the last instalment of our Primary 1 Yearbook 2024, which saw the Edinburgh Evening News visit schools across the city to capture pupils’ first class photos.

Take a look through our final gallery of 20 class photos to see if you can spot your little ones. And if you’d like to purchase any of the P1 Yearbook photos, visit our National World Photo Sales page.

St Mary's Primary School Edinburgh

1. P1 Yearbook 2024

St Mary's Primary School Edinburgh | Scott Louden

St Mary's (Leith) RC Primary School

2. P1 Yearbook 2024

St Mary's (Leith) RC Primary School | Scott Louden

St Mary's (Leith) RC Primary School

3. P1 Yearbook 2024

St Mary's (Leith) RC Primary School | Scott Louden

St Ninian's RC Primary School

4. P1 Yearbook 2024

St Ninian's RC Primary School | Scott Louden

