Edinburgh P1s: 21 lovely class photos as Primary 1 pupils celebrate start of school days

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 19th Oct 2024, 04:45 GMT

August saw hundreds of youngsters across Edinburgh make the big move up to primary school after the summer holidays.

The milestone marks the start of their school careers and we visited primary schools across the city to mark the momentous occasion.

Take a look through our gallery to see 21 lovely class photos from schools across Edinburgh. You can also look at our first gallery, published last week, which shows 20 more adorable class pictures.

If you want to buy any of the photos in our school yearbook galleries, you can do so at the National World Photo Sales page.

Bun-Sgoil Taobh Na Pairce (Parkside Primary)

1. P1 Yearbook 2024

Bun-Sgoil Taobh Na Pairce (Parkside Primary) | Scott Louden

Bun-Sgoil Taobh Na Pairce (Parkside Primary)

2. P1 Yearbook 2024

Bun-Sgoil Taobh Na Pairce (Parkside Primary) | Scott Louden

Bun-Sgoil Taobh Na Pairce (Parkside Primary)

3. P1 Yearbook 2024

Bun-Sgoil Taobh Na Pairce (Parkside Primary) | Scott Louden

Canaan Lane Primary School

4. P1 Yearbook 2024

Canaan Lane Primary School | Alan Rennie

