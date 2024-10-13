The new school year is well under way, meaning Primary 1 pupils will now be used to their new classrooms, classmates and teachers.
Over the last few weeks, we paid a visit to Edinburgh primary schools to meet the new pupils and capture class photos from across the city.
Take a look through these 20 adorable class photos and see if you can spot your child.
1 / 5
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.