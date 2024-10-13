Edinburgh P1s: 20 adorable class photos as Edinburgh Primary 1 pupils start school

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 13th Oct 2024, 04:45 GMT

They say your school days are among the best of your life and for hundreds of pupils across Edinburgh, those days started in August.

The new school year is well under way, meaning Primary 1 pupils will now be used to their new classrooms, classmates and teachers.

Over the last few weeks, we paid a visit to Edinburgh primary schools to meet the new pupils and capture class photos from across the city.

Take a look through these 20 adorable class photos and see if you can spot your child.

Abbeyhill Primary School

1. P1 Yearbook 2024

Abbeyhill Primary School | Scott Louden

Balgreen Primary School

2. P1 Yearbook 2024

Balgreen Primary School | Alan Rennie

Balgreen Primary School

3. P1 Yearbook 2024

Balgreen Primary School | Alan Rennie

Balgreen Primary School

4. P1 Yearbook 2024

Balgreen Primary School | Alan Rennie

