Edinburgh restaurants: 29 'incredible' Edinburgh restaurants to visit according to food critics

Published 11th Oct 2024, 05:00 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2024, 16:22 BST
Condé Nast Traveller is a trusted source for restaurant recommendations – and here are 29 great best places to eat in Edinburgh, as chosen by the respected travel bible.

The team at Condé Nast haven’t simply opted for the usual suspects – such as the city’s famous Michelin-starred eateries – they’ve also included some coffee shops, sandwich shops and bakeries.

Scroll through our picture gallery to see what the magazine’s writers consider Edinburgh’s best places to eat.

1. 29 'incredible' Edinburgh restaurants to visit

Where: 8-10 Grindlay St, Edinburgh EH3 9AS. Conde Nast Traveller says: 'Sushi in historic surroundings'.

2. Kanapi Sushi

Where: 8-10 Grindlay St, Edinburgh EH3 9AS. Conde Nast Traveller says: 'Sushi in historic surroundings'. Photo: Third Party

Where: 1A Alva Street, Edinburgh EH2 4PH. Conde Nast Traveller says: 'An under-the-radar hit hidden in the West End'.

3. Forage and Chatter

Where: 1A Alva Street, Edinburgh EH2 4PH. Conde Nast Traveller says: 'An under-the-radar hit hidden in the West End'. Photo: Third Party

Where: Green Police Box, Lauriston Place, Edinburgh EH3 9AU. Conde Nast Traveller says: 'A queue snaking its way down the street hints at the quality of these South American pancakes.'

4. Tupiniquim

Where: Green Police Box, Lauriston Place, Edinburgh EH3 9AU. Conde Nast Traveller says: 'A queue snaking its way down the street hints at the quality of these South American pancakes.' Photo: Third Party

