Edinburgh restaurants: 29 'incredible' Edinburgh restaurants to visit according to food critics

1. 29 'incredible' Edinburgh restaurants to visit
Scroll through our gallery to see 29 'incredible' Edinburgh restaurants to visit according to Conde Nast Traveller. Photo: Pixabay
2. Kanapi Sushi
Where: 8-10 Grindlay St, Edinburgh EH3 9AS. Conde Nast Traveller says: 'Sushi in historic surroundings'. Photo: Third Party
3. Forage and Chatter
Where: 1A Alva Street, Edinburgh EH2 4PH. Conde Nast Traveller says: 'An under-the-radar hit hidden in the West End'. Photo: Third Party
4. Tupiniquim
Where: Green Police Box, Lauriston Place, Edinburgh EH3 9AU. Conde Nast Traveller says: 'A queue snaking its way down the street hints at the quality of these South American pancakes.' Photo: Third Party
