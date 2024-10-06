Edinburgh restaurants: 25 ‘amazing’ Edinburgh restaurants as chosen by BBC Good Food Guide

Having eaten their way around Auld Reekie, The BBC Good Food team have shared a list of best places to eat in the city – from 'cheap eats' to restaurants which are a lot pricier but perfect for special occasions.
1. 25 of the best restaurants in Edinburgh
2. Number One, The Balmoral
Where: 1 Princes St, Edinburgh EH2 2EQ. Best for: Special occasions. BBC Good Food says: Occupying the grandiose Balmoral Hotel at the head of Princes Street, Michelin-starred Number One – resplendent with rich oak floors, red lacquered walls and plush furnishing – exudes early 20th-century opulence and elegance. Photo: Third Party
3. Ondine
Where: 2 George IV Bridge, Edinburgh EH1 1AD. Best for: Special occasions. BBC Good Food says: No trip to Edinburgh is complete without a visit to this seafood mecca, run by chef-proprietor Roy Brett, an alumnus of Rick Stein’s seafood restaurant. Photo: Third Party
4. Scran & Scallie
Where: 1 Comely Bank Rd, Edinburgh EH4 1DR. Best for: Casual dining, cheap eats, child-friendly. BBC Food Guide says: With the likes of oysters or hake & squid risotto on the menu and some Michelin-star-winning know-how, Scran & Scallie is a gastropub with attitude. Photo: Third Party
