Edinburgh restaurants: 25 'amazing' Edinburgh restaurants as chosen by BBC Good Food Guide

Published 6th Oct 2024, 12:45 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2024, 16:06 GMT
Edinburgh is simply stacked with amazing places to eat, and there are restaurants to satisfy all tastes and every budget.

Having eaten their way around Auld Reekie, The BBC Good Food team have shared a list of best places to eat in the city – from 'cheap eats' to restaurants which are a lot pricier but perfect for special occasions.

Browse our picture gallery to see what BBC Good Food deems to be the 25 of the best restaurants in Edinburgh – and tell us your own favourites in the comments section before you go.

Where: 1 Princes St, Edinburgh EH2 2EQ. Best for: Special occasions. BBC Good Food says: Occupying the grandiose Balmoral Hotel at the head of Princes Street, Michelin-starred Number One – resplendent with rich oak floors, red lacquered walls and plush furnishing – exudes early 20th-century opulence and elegance.

Where: 1 Princes St, Edinburgh EH2 2EQ. Best for: Special occasions. BBC Good Food says: Occupying the grandiose Balmoral Hotel at the head of Princes Street, Michelin-starred Number One – resplendent with rich oak floors, red lacquered walls and plush furnishing – exudes early 20th-century opulence and elegance.

Where: 2 George IV Bridge, Edinburgh EH1 1AD. Best for: Special occasions. BBC Good Food says: No trip to Edinburgh is complete without a visit to this seafood mecca, run by chef-proprietor Roy Brett, an alumnus of Rick Stein’s seafood restaurant.

Where: 2 George IV Bridge, Edinburgh EH1 1AD. Best for: Special occasions. BBC Good Food says: No trip to Edinburgh is complete without a visit to this seafood mecca, run by chef-proprietor Roy Brett, an alumnus of Rick Stein's seafood restaurant.

Where: 1 Comely Bank Rd, Edinburgh EH4 1DR. Best for: Casual dining, cheap eats, child-friendly. BBC Food Guide says: With the likes of oysters or hake & squid risotto on the menu and some Michelin-star-winning know-how, Scran & Scallie is a gastropub with attitude.

Where: 1 Comely Bank Rd, Edinburgh EH4 1DR. Best for: Casual dining, cheap eats, child-friendly. BBC Food Guide says: With the likes of oysters or hake & squid risotto on the menu and some Michelin-star-winning know-how, Scran & Scallie is a gastropub with attitude.

