For anyone living in Auld Reekie during this time, a lot of the entries on this list will make you feel nostalgic.
Have a scroll through our photo gallery to see 15 things anyone who grew up in Auld Reekie during the 80s or 90s will remember.
And before you go, tell us your own favourite memories of growing up in Edinburgh in the comments section.
1. Edinburgh in the 1980s and 1990s - in pictures
2. Fat Sam’s
Fat Sam’s opened in the Fountainbridge area of Edinburgh in 1986, and it proved to be hugely popular burger and steak joint for families to enjoy and also held disco nights. Photo: Third Party
3. Brattisani’s
For many Edinburghers, no hard day’s swim at the Royal Commonwealth (Commie) Pool was complete without a hunger-nullifying detour to Brattisani’s on Newington Road - its memorable red seating booths were a trip back in time to the year it opened. Photo: Third Party
4. Commonwealth Pool flumes
Opened at the Commonwealth Pool in September 1988, the River Rapids, Vortex and Twister water slides/flumes were loved by locals. The Stingray, which was said to be the fastest flume in Europe at the time, came later. Despite their huge popularity, the flumes were removed in the early 2000s. Photo: National World
