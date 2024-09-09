Edinburgh Retro: 18 incredible pictures of Edinburgh back in 1990, 34 years ago

First things first. On the other side of the M8, our Glasgow cousins were busy digging out the bunting and buckie to toast their 'culture capital of Europe’ status – but there was still plenty going on here in Auld Reekie, too.
1. 18 memories of Edinburgh life in 1990
Browse our picture gallery for a nostalgic trip back to Edinburgh in 1990. Photo: National World
2. Listed telephone box at Cramond 1990
An old-style telephone box at Cramond, Edinburgh, was listed as of 'Special Historic Importance' in February 1990. Photo: Hamish Campbell
3. England squad arrive in Edinburgh 1990
Tthe England rugby squad arrive at Edinburgh airport ahead of the Scotland v England Five Nations (Calcutta Cup) match in 1990. Photo: Jack Crombie
4. Waverley Station
Waverley Station, concourse and taxi rank, 1990 Photo: Adam Elder
