Edinburgh Retro: 18 incredible pictures of Edinburgh back in 1990, 34 years ago

Gary Flockhart
Lifestyle Editor

Published 9th Sep 2024, 18:47 BST
Here are 18 old photos showing Edinburgh as it was back in 1990.

First things first. On the other side of the M8, our Glasgow cousins were busy digging out the bunting and buckie to toast their 'culture capital of Europe’ status – but there was still plenty going on here in Auld Reekie, too.

We’ve dipped into the photo archives of the Evening News to bring you 18 memories of Edinburgh life in 1990.

Browse our picture gallery for a nostalgic trip back to 1990 – and let us know your own memories in the comments section.

1. 18 memories of Edinburgh life in 1990

Browse our picture gallery for a nostalgic trip back to Edinburgh in 1990. Photo: National World

An old-style telephone box at Cramond, Edinburgh, was listed as of 'Special Historic Importance' in February 1990.

2. Listed telephone box at Cramond 1990

An old-style telephone box at Cramond, Edinburgh, was listed as of 'Special Historic Importance' in February 1990. Photo: Hamish Campbell

Tthe England rugby squad arrive at Edinburgh airport ahead of the Scotland v England Five Nations (Calcutta Cup) match in 1990.

3. England squad arrive in Edinburgh 1990

Tthe England rugby squad arrive at Edinburgh airport ahead of the Scotland v England Five Nations (Calcutta Cup) match in 1990. Photo: Jack Crombie

Waverley Station, concourse and taxi rank, 1990

4. Waverley Station

Waverley Station, concourse and taxi rank, 1990 Photo: Adam Elder

