Edinburgh retro: 17 more photos of Edinburgh in 1986, including rufurbishment of iconic nightclub
Published 1st Sep 2024, 04:45 BST
Take a trip back to 1986 and see how much Edinburgh has changed since then.
Nineteen Eighty-Six was an eventful year in Edinburgh, as you will see from these photos.
Take a look through our picture gallery for a nostalgic journey back in time – and please let us know your own memories of 1986 in the comments section before you go.
1. Edinburgh in 1986 - photos
Take a look through our gallery for a trip back to Edinburgh in 1986. Photo: Third Party
2. Close quarters
With accommodation at a premium during the Edinburgh Festival, a dozen or more Fringe performers shared one bedroom in August 1986. Photo: Denis Straughan
3. Send in the cavalry
The proprietors of The Indian Cavalry Club, a new Indian restaurant in Atholl Place Edinburgh, opened it with a guard of honour on horseback in July 1980. Photo: Ian Brand
4. Charity readathon 1986
L-r: Kim Betney (10) and Jennifer Douglas (11) took part in a sponsored readathon at James Thin's bookshop in aid of the Malcolm Sargent Cancer Fund charity in October 1986. Photo: Bill Stout
