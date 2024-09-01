Edinburgh retro: 17 more photos of Edinburgh in 1986, including rufurbishment of iconic nightclub

Take a trip back to 1986 and see how much Edinburgh has changed since then.

Nineteen Eighty-Six was an eventful year in Edinburgh, as you will see from these photos.

Take a look through our picture gallery for a nostalgic journey back in time – and please let us know your own memories of 1986 in the comments section before you go.

1. Edinburgh in 1986 - photos

With accommodation at a premium during the Edinburgh Festival, a dozen or more Fringe performers shared one bedroom in August 1986.

2. Close quarters

The proprietors of The Indian Cavalry Club, a new Indian restaurant in Atholl Place Edinburgh, opened it with a guard of honour on horseback in July 1980.

3. Send in the cavalry

L-r: Kim Betney (10) and Jennifer Douglas (11) took part in a sponsored readathon at James Thin's bookshop in aid of the Malcolm Sargent Cancer Fund charity in October 1986.

4. Charity readathon 1986

