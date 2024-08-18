Edinburgh pubs: 12 of the oldest pubs in Edinburgh and Lothians - and the amazing stories behind their names

These old watering holes have fascinating histories, particularly when it comes to how they got their names.
Here we take a look at 12 of the oldest pubs in Edinburgh and the Lothians, and discover one or two things you might not know about them, such as how they got their names.
1. Edinburgh and Lothians oldest pubs
2. Deacon Brodie’s Tavern
One of the most famous pubs on the Royal Mile, Deacon Brodies is named after the larger than life character who was said to be the inspiration for Robert Louis Stevenson’s Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde. Photo: TSPL
3. The White Hart Inn
Parts of the White Hart are said to date back to 1516 and its name goes even further back to an incident in 1128 when King David I is said to have encountered a white stag while hunting in what is now Holyrood Park. Photo: TSPL
4. The Ensign Ewart
The Ensign Ewart is named after an Ayrshire born military hero who was famed for capturing the regimental eagle standard of the French 45th Regiment (the French Invincibles) at the Battle of Waterloo in 1815. Photo: TSPL