Edinburgh pubs: 12 of the oldest pubs in Edinburgh and Lothians - and the amazing stories behind their names

Published 18th Aug 2024, 04:55 BST
Edinburgh and the Lothians are home to some of Scotland’s oldest boozers – each of them steeped in history.

These old watering holes have fascinating histories, particularly when it comes to how they got their names.

Here we take a look at 12 of the oldest pubs in Edinburgh and the Lothians, and discover one or two things you might not know about them, such as how they got their names.

Here we take a look at 12 of the oldest pubs in Edinburgh and the Lothians, and discover one or two things you might not have known.

One of the most famous pubs on the Royal Mile, Deacon Brodies is named after the larger than life character who was said to be the inspiration for Robert Louis Stevenson’s Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde.

One of the most famous pubs on the Royal Mile, Deacon Brodies is named after the larger than life character who was said to be the inspiration for Robert Louis Stevenson's Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde.

Parts of the White Hart are said to date back to 1516 and its name goes even further back to an incident in 1128 when King David I is said to have encountered a white stag while hunting in what is now Holyrood Park.

Parts of the White Hart are said to date back to 1516 and its name goes even further back to an incident in 1128 when King David I is said to have encountered a white stag while hunting in what is now Holyrood Park.

The Ensign Ewart is named after an Ayrshire born military hero who was famed for capturing the regimental eagle standard of the French 45th Regiment (the French Invincibles) at the Battle of Waterloo in 1815.

The Ensign Ewart is named after an Ayrshire born military hero who was famed for capturing the regimental eagle standard of the French 45th Regiment (the French Invincibles) at the Battle of Waterloo in 1815.

