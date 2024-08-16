It was a year when the city witnessed poll tax protests and (some things never change!) and traffic problems aplenty.

After the completion of Gilmerton junction, 1989 saw the finishing touches applied to Edinburgh’s new ring road – the A720 City Bypass, and there was drama on the football pitch as Hearts came agonisingly close to reaching the UEFA Cup semi-finals, narrowly losing out over two legs against German giants Bayern Munich following a 1-0 win at Tynecastle.