It was a year when the city witnessed poll tax protests and (some things never change!) and traffic problems aplenty.
After the completion of Gilmerton junction, 1989 saw the finishing touches applied to Edinburgh’s new ring road – the A720 City Bypass, and there was drama on the football pitch as Hearts came agonisingly close to reaching the UEFA Cup semi-finals, narrowly losing out over two legs against German giants Bayern Munich following a 1-0 win at Tynecastle.
In October, the Guthrie Street gas explosion led to the collapse of a tenement, claiming the lives of 21-year-old student Nicola Donnelly and 35-year-old lecturer Peter Small.
Have a look through our photo gallery for a nostalgic trip back to 1989.
1. Edinburgh in 1989 - photo gallery
Have a look through our photo gallery for a nostalgic trip back to 1989. Photo: Third Party
2. Students in Edinburgh University library 1989
Students in the University of Edinburgh library in George Square 1989. Photo: Denis Straughan
3. Kylie Minogue in Edinburgh 1989
Australian pop singer Kylie Minogue smiles for the photographer before getting into her car in Edinburgh Airport in October 1989. Photo: Crauford Tait
4. 'Macbeth' Inchcolm island ferry 1989
The Maid of the Forth ferry passes under the Forth bridge taking theatre-goers to Inchcolm island in the Firth of Forth for a special production of Macbeth during Edinburgh Festival 1989. Ferry overbooking meant organiser Richard Demarco faced disappointed customers at South Queensferry. Photo: Alan Macdonald
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.