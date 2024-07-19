Edinburgh in 1987: 17 amazing old photos remembering what life was like in Edinburgh in 1987, 37 years ago

Published 18th Jul 2024
These are 17 old photos showing Edinburgh as it was back in 1987.

Today, we’re looking at Edinburgh as it was in 1987 – to see just how much Scotland’s capital has changed in 37 years.

On a national level, many will remember it as the year BBC weatherman Michael Fish said there was nothing to worry about before a violent extratropical cyclone went on to wreak £2 billion worth of damage.

Back in Auld Reekie, the Phoenix Bar on Broughton Street (now closed) was celebrating after being named as ‘Pub of the Year’ by readers of the Edinburgh Evening News.

Scroll through our picture gallery for a nostalgic trip back to 1987 – and let us know your own memories in the comments section before you go.

1. 17 photos of Edinburgh in 1987

A workman repairs the gilded writing outside 16th century Moubray House in the High Street Edinburgh. When the picture was taken (December 1987), it was the oldest inhabited private house in Edinburgh.

2. Restoring Moubray House 1987

A workman repairs the gilded writing outside 16th century Moubray House in the High Street Edinburgh. When the picture was taken (December 1987), it was the oldest inhabited private house in Edinburgh. Photo: Joe Steele

Tenement housing at the corner of Earl Grey Street and Fountainbridge in Edinburgh, August 1987. Also in picture the Halifax building society.

3. Fountainbridge tenements 1987

Tenement housing at the corner of Earl Grey Street and Fountainbridge in Edinburgh, August 1987. Also in picture the Halifax building society. Photo: TSR

Edinburgh businessman and Indian restaurant owner Tony Miah presents a £10,000 cheque to British Airways stewardess Pat Kerr for the BA Dhaka Orphanage Fund in December 1987.

4. Tony Miah cheque presentation to BA 1987

Edinburgh businessman and Indian restaurant owner Tony Miah presents a £10,000 cheque to British Airways stewardess Pat Kerr for the BA Dhaka Orphanage Fund in December 1987. Photo: Alan Ledgerwood

