Today, we’re looking at Edinburgh as it was in 1987 – to see just how much Scotland’s capital has changed in 37 years.

On a national level, many will remember it as the year BBC weatherman Michael Fish said there was nothing to worry about before a violent extratropical cyclone went on to wreak £2 billion worth of damage.

Back in Auld Reekie, the Phoenix Bar on Broughton Street (now closed) was celebrating after being named as ‘Pub of the Year’ by readers of the Edinburgh Evening News.

Restoring Moubray House 1987 A workman repairs the gilded writing outside 16th century Moubray House in the High Street Edinburgh. When the picture was taken (December 1987), it was the oldest inhabited private house in Edinburgh. Photo: Joe Steele

Fountainbridge tenements 1987 Tenement housing at the corner of Earl Grey Street and Fountainbridge in Edinburgh, August 1987. Also in picture the Halifax building society. Photo: TSR