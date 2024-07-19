Today, we’re looking at Edinburgh as it was in 1987 – to see just how much Scotland’s capital has changed in 37 years.
On a national level, many will remember it as the year BBC weatherman Michael Fish said there was nothing to worry about before a violent extratropical cyclone went on to wreak £2 billion worth of damage.
Back in Auld Reekie, the Phoenix Bar on Broughton Street (now closed) was celebrating after being named as ‘Pub of the Year’ by readers of the Edinburgh Evening News.
Scroll through our picture gallery for a nostalgic trip back to 1987 – and let us know your own memories in the comments section before you go.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.