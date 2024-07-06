Today, we’re looking at Edinburgh as it was in 1996 – to see just how much Scotland’s capital has changed in 28 years.

When Danny Boyle’s big screen adaptation of Irvine Welsh’s Edinburgh-set novel Trainspotting hit cinemas in February 1996, the city was a very different place. For one thing, our world-famous Hogmanay street party was free, while Fibber Magees, winner of the Evening News ‘Pub of the Year’ award in 96, was still pouring pints.

Scroll through our photo gallery for a nostalgic trip back to 1996 – and let us know your own memories in the comments section before you go.

Edinburgh in 1996 - photo gallery Scroll through our photo gallery for a nostalgic trip back to Edinburgh in 1996.

Traffic chaos in Edinburgh Heavy traffic and diversions were not a new thing in Edinburgh in 1996.

Bus smash at Russell Street Bus smash at Russell Street, Edinburgh.A SMT double decker with Hearts fans on board crashed into the low railway bridge. Photo taken on 16/3/96.