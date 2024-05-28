Watch: Irvine Welsh wows Edinburgh crowd with Trainspotting anthem while DJing at Vicky McClure's disco
Irvine Welsh delighted partygoers in Edinburgh when he threw one of Trainspotting's biggest anthems into his DJ set.
The Muirhouse-raised author was a surprise guest at Day Fever, which took place at the 02 Academy on Sunday afternoon.
The event, which is the brainchild of Line of Duty star Vicky and her filmmaker and actor husband Jonny Owen, was attended by over 2000 people, making it the daytime disco's biggest ever UK event.
Trigger Point actress Vicky and Shameless star Jonny were both in attendance - but one of the biggest cheers of the afternoon arrived when Irvine took to the stage to DJ.
The Hibs-daft novelist had the crowd on his side from the get-go, and he sent them wild after throwing Underworld's electro anthem Born Slippy into his set.
The song became one of the 90s biggest dance tunes thanks to Danny's Boyle’s big-screen adaptation of Irvine Welsh’s cult novel. The upbeat track, of course, famously accompanies the Edinburgh-set film’s final moments and end credits.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.