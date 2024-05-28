Left to right: Vicky McClure, Irvine Welsh and Jonny Owen at Day Fever in Edinburgh.

Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh played surprise DJ set in Edinburgh for pals Vicky McClure and Jonny Owen

Irvine Welsh delighted partygoers in Edinburgh when he threw one of Trainspotting's biggest anthems into his DJ set.

The Muirhouse-raised author was a surprise guest at Day Fever, which took place at the 02 Academy on Sunday afternoon.

The event, which is the brainchild of Line of Duty star Vicky and her filmmaker and actor husband Jonny Owen, was attended by over 2000 people, making it the daytime disco's biggest ever UK event.

Trigger Point actress Vicky and Shameless star Jonny were both in attendance - but one of the biggest cheers of the afternoon arrived when Irvine took to the stage to DJ.

The Hibs-daft novelist had the crowd on his side from the get-go, and he sent them wild after throwing Underworld's electro anthem Born Slippy into his set.