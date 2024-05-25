Line of Duty's Vicky McClure excited for Edinburgh daytime disco after ‘falling in love’ with the city

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Having been founded by Johnny Owen and Vicky McClure at the end of last year, Day Fever's popularity has soared. Now the ‘daytime nightclub’ is coming to Edinburgh

Vicky McClure's ‘daytime nightclub’ is coming to Edinburgh for the first time on Sunday – and the Line of Duty star can’t wait to return to a city she feels “very connected to”.

Day Fever – the brainchild of Vicky and her filmmaker and actor husband Jonny Owen – has sold out parties across the UK since launching just before Christmas. Catering for the over-30s, the idea is to give people the chance to party “and still make it home in time for dinner”.

Trigger Point actress Vicky, 41, says: “Instead of dancing the night away, this is dancing the afternoon away”.

Vicky McClure's 'daytime nightclub' Day Fever comes to Edinburgh for the first time on Sunday. Photo: Matt Crossick/PA Wire

Jonny, who has starred in TV shows including Murphy's Law and Shameless, says the event at Edinburgh’s O2 Academy, on Sunday May 26, will be the biggest one yet.

“The biggest Day Fever event so far has been in Nottingham – that was 1,700, in Vicky’s hometown, so she’s very proud of that. But Edinburgh has smashed that with a 2,000 capacity.”

Recalling how the idea for the club came about, Jonny, 52, says: “I just thought, as I’m getting a bit older, I like going out in the day. I prefer it.

“So I created that nightclub that we all grew up going to in our teens and 20s, cos I thought there might be a market for it, with people similar to me and wanting to do the same thing. We put one out in Sheffield before Christmas and it sold out right away.”

Since then, Day Fever events in London, Newcastle, Manchester, Nottingham, Liverpool and Glasgow have sold out too – and now the club is set to make its way north to Edinburgh.

The event will see the husband and wife duo spinning classic party tunes chosen by DJ and Reverend and the Makers frontman Jon McClure - but Vicky admits she’s no David Guetta on the decks.

Laughing, she says: “I kind of stand behind the decks… I’m not pretending to DJ but I’m just turning this dial that shows me the songs that we’ve got. And then I just press the button and dance my little head off.”

Vicky is no stranger to Edinburgh, having filmed BBC mini-series The Secret Agent in the city. “It was the first time I’d ever really spent any long period of time in Edinburgh,” she recalls. “It was so nice. I remember going for a walk up Arthur’s Seat, where you could see right over the city. It was stunning. I kind of fell in love with the city.”

Laughing again, she adds: “I am a McClure remember, so I feel very connected to Edinburgh and Glasgow when I go.”

Welshman Jonny knows the city very well too. He says: “I've been going to Edinburgh since my late teens because of the rugby, and the welcome is always fantastic. I also know Irvine Welsh really well. He’s been a good mate over the years, so I’ve been down to Leith, filmed there a few times… so like Vicky, I really love the city.”

Vicky says Line of Duty co-star Martin Compston has been invited to the event, and has promised to drop in for a dance if he’s around. “Let’s see if he makes it – it would be great to get Martin along.”