Funny Edinburgh video of tourist’s Arthur's Seat ‘hike’ goes viral on TikTok as she struggles to reach top

An American tourist has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a hilarious video of her hike up Arthur's Seat, the Edinburgh beauty spot that features in the smash hit Netflix series One Day.

Following the footsteps One Day’s Emma and Dexter, Devrie Brynn travelled to the Scottish capital to climb the famous landmark for her 30th birthday – but the Los Angelean soon realised it is a lot harder to climb than it looks.

Devrie, who has more than 812,000 followers on her TikTok account @devriebrynn, filmed her climb for the social media platform, narrating her hike up the famous hill as she went.

Devrie Brynn, from Los Angeles, travelled to Edinburgh to climb Arthur's Seat for her 30th birthday, and documented her hike in a now viral TikTok video. Photo by TikTok/Devrie Brynn.

Her two clips have clocked up a whopping 13 million views and over two million likes between them, suggesting that many people relate to her struggle. After admitting that it was a lot “trickier” than she expected, she joked about being asked by locals if she's okay while trying to make it to the top and even tried to adopt a Scottish accent.

In the first clip, which has 8.6million views, Brynn says: “Today is my 30th birthday and instead of having some kind of crisis about it, which would be silly, I just quit my job and flew to Scotland with no money or plans or friends. But I feel good and 'right as rain'.” (in a Scottish accent).

Red in the face and struggling to catch her breath while part-way up Arthur's Seat in the follow-up video, she adds: “So is hiking in Scotland any better than hiking in LA? Thank you for asking, I'd love to tell you. Yeah it's prettier, yeah it's colder and sure everything's better in Scotland, but is hiking? No and I'll tell you why. There's very hot men running by me in kilts, and since everyone's so god darn friendly, they're like 'you alright?'”