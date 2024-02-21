Edinburgh baker who went viral on TikTok with ‘giant croissants’ to open new cafe in South Queensferry
The owner of a legendary Edinburgh cafe is opening a new venue – and he's promised the return of the giant croissants that went viral on TikTok.
Lewis Gill, who ran Plant Bae in Easter Road until its closure earlier this year, is relocating with his team to South Queensferry, where customers will be able to get their hands on the delicious pastry treats sold in the former venue.
Sharing the exciting news on Facebook, Lewis wrote: “South Queensferry, see you soon! So this has happened very quickly. I’ve been pretty busy working behind-the-scenes over the last month to make this happen. We really enjoyed the last year of doing pastry in Leith, but we want to be the best at it or at least up there anyway.
“We needed more space to allow us to achieve this and we had a restrictive space (it’s only a 20 minute car ride and who doesn’t love the view). I know some people will be upset we’re not coming back as we were but we will still be doing a lot of options we had at Plant Bae and the giant crossiants will be returning.”
He added: “Our main focus will be on local good quality coffee, the highest quality of pastry, and if our oven arrives in time, lots of sourdough and focaccia. We will be hard at work to get open over the next month so I hope to see you all soon.”
Plant Bae, a vegan cafe which sold sandwiches, toasties and brunch items like granola and French toast, as well as lots of baked goods, including pastries and vegan brownies, closed its doors in January.
In an emotional post on Facebook at the time, Lewis wrote: “Plant Bae has been amazing. I love doing pastry and it’s just got busier and busier. The first week in January was one of our busiest, including August.”
He went on to say the reasons for the closure were to do with the lease and the size of the premises, but promised to return soon. The opening date for the new cafe in South Queensferry is still to be announced.