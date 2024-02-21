Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The owner of a legendary Edinburgh cafe is opening a new venue – and he's promised the return of the giant croissants that went viral on TikTok.

Lewis Gill, who ran Plant Bae in Easter Road until its closure earlier this year, is relocating with his team to South Queensferry, where customers will be able to get their hands on the delicious pastry treats sold in the former venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharing the exciting news on Facebook, Lewis wrote: “South Queensferry, see you soon! So this has happened very quickly. I’ve been pretty busy working behind-the-scenes over the last month to make this happen. We really enjoyed the last year of doing pastry in Leith, but we want to be the best at it or at least up there anyway.

The owners of former Edinburgh cafe Plant Bae, which became famous for its giant croissants, are opening a new venue in South Queensferry.

“We needed more space to allow us to achieve this and we had a restrictive space (it’s only a 20 minute car ride and who doesn’t love the view). I know some people will be upset we’re not coming back as we were but we will still be doing a lot of options we had at Plant Bae and the giant crossiants will be returning.”

He added: “Our main focus will be on local good quality coffee, the highest quality of pastry, and if our oven arrives in time, lots of sourdough and focaccia. We will be hard at work to get open over the next month so I hope to see you all soon.”

Plant Bae, a vegan cafe which sold sandwiches, toasties and brunch items like granola and French toast, as well as lots of baked goods, including pastries and vegan brownies, closed its doors in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an emotional post on Facebook at the time, Lewis wrote: “Plant Bae has been amazing. I love doing pastry and it’s just got busier and busier. The first week in January was one of our busiest, including August.”