Edinburgh locals have reacted with great sadness to the news that a hugely popular cafe is to close its doors.

Sprio has been serving customers on St Stephen Street in Stockbridge for 17 years – but now its owners, an Italian couple from Milan, have announced the cafe is up for sale.

It comes just weeks after another Stockbridge institution, the much-loved Bells Diner, announced it will serve its last burgers, steaks and fries on Saturday, March 23, after more than 50 years in business.

Sharing the sad news on social media, Sprio’s owners wrote: “As some of you may know, after 17 years we have decided to put the business up for sale and enjoy retirement! Hopefully in the sun.

“The cafe will continue to be open until we hand over the keys – from 10am to 3pm 7 days a week. Pop in to enjoy a panino, piadina or coffee. Grazie mille for your continued support.”

The announcement unleashed an outpouring of affection from longtime customers on social media.

One regular visitor to Sprio said: “Some of the best memories growing up and getting hot chocolate school or a panini at the weekend. Thank you both.”

Another wrote: “Big news for St Stephen Street. We will miss your lovely cafe, the piadine, and our chats as our children grow up.”

A third customer said: “End of an era! St Stephen Street will miss you. We won’t be able to visit before you leave, but let me just say thank you for making the community better and richer for all those years.”

A fourth regular at the cafe wrote: Gutted to hear this. You’ll always have the best bruschetta. We will miss you so much.”