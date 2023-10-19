Edinburgh city centre cafe ranked as one of the very best coffee shops in the UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An Edinburgh cafe set in a refurbished confectionery shop has been named one of the best places for coffee in the UK.

It comes after a study from bookmakers Betway, which used its own index score to pick out the best coffee shops nationally. A Top 10 list has been generated by the number of hashtags each location has racked up on Instagram, as well as Tripadvisor and Google reviews – with the lower the overall index score the higher the ranking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Placed at No.4 on the list is The Milkman, an independent speciality coffee shop on Cockburn Street. The quirky Old Town cafe is one of only two Scottish venues to make the cut, alongside the Ottoman Coffee Shop in Glasgow. Topping the list is the Federal Cafe Bar in Manchester, with Cardiff’s Bigmoose Coffee Co and Fig + Sparrow, also in Manchester, in second and third place respectively.

The Milkman, on Cockburn Street in Edinburgh, has been named one of the best places for coffee in the UK. Photos: The Milkman