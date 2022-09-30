For those coffee aficionados who are always looking for a reason to drink more coffee than normal, this is your chance as International Coffee Day 2022 has arrived.

International Coffee Day, which falls on October 1 this year , is a celebration of the coffee sector’s diversity, quality and passion.

And for coffee lovers, it is the day to show their passion for the beverage while also helping millions of farmers and local coffee shops while getting their caffeine fix.

Here we have compiled a list of five of the best coffee shops in Edinburgh that are rated 4.5 and above with excellent reviews from the patrons.

It is also worth checking with the establishments if they are offering any discounts to mark the day.

Which one do you think you will be trying?

5 best coffee shops in Edinburgh

Fortuna Coffee Bar

Rating: 5 out of 5 (154 reviews)

Where: 77 Queen Street, Edinburgh EH2 4NF Scotland

Review: “Great place, big smiles, good breakfast and coffee! In fact we went there twice and they remembered us!

“We had avocado toast and scrambled eggs. Day 2 was warm ham and cheese croissants and a blueberry muffin.”

Find out more about it on Tripadvisor.

Lowdown Coffee

Rating: 5 out of 5 (268 reviews)

Where: 40 George Street, Edinburgh EH2 2LE Scotland

Review: “Perfect coffee, tea and cakes. They serve great coffees and teas. Make sure you try one of their amazing pastries! A good example for great coffee!”

Find out more about it on Tripadvisor .

The Milkman

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (390 reviews)

Where: 7 Cockburn Street, Edinburgh EH1 1BP Scotland

Review: “We had cappuccino and chai latte and the taste was absolutely superb. The cakes also tasted very good. Friendly staff. Happy we found this place.”

Find out more about it on Tripadvisor.

Deacon’s House Cafe

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (1,353 reviews)

Where: 304 Lawnmarket Brodies Close, Edinburgh EH1 2PS Scotland

Review: “Came in for a late breakfast with friends the days we arrived in Edinburgh. Food and coffee was lovely and so was the staff! Definitely recommend!

We had the eggs and bacon as well as some of the baked goods and very thing was flavorful and fresh.”

Find out more about it on Tripadvisor .

Picnic Coffee Shop

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (183 reviews)

Where: South Queensferry, Edinburgh EH30 9SF Scotland

Review: “I’ve been coming here for the last couple years from when they used to be on the high street and now the kiosk by the bridges. They have an amazing selection of both non-vegetarian and vegetarian sandwiches/soups etc.

“Ample free parking and scenic views make this one of our favourite places in South Queensferry where the High St is so congested.”

