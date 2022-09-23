Moving to a new city can be intimidating, especially for university students unfamiliar with the local scene but still eager to find out what it has to offer.

Now that freshers week has come and gone in Edinburgh, there is still so much to get into and to do if you enjoy some time out with your newfound friends.

And if you think that bars and clubs are the perfect locations for this, then look no further, as we have compiled a list of the top venues in the city based on Tripadvisor reviews.

Below are five of the best bars and clubs in Edinburgh that are rated 4.5 and above.

Top 5 bars and clubs in Edinburgh

The Raging Bull

The Raging Bull (Tripadvisor)

Rating: 5 out of 5 (175 reviews)

Where: 161 Lothian Road, Edinburgh EH3 9AA

Review: “Perfect pre-meal stop for a cocktail! Great atmosphere and the staff really make the place along with the decor! Cocktails were around £10, but not uncommon given the area.”

Find more about it on Tripadvisor .

Monkey Barrel Comedy

Monkey Barrel (Tripadvisor)

Rating: 5 out of 5 (451 reviews)

Where: 9-12 Blair Street, Edinburgh EH1 1QR

Review: “We attended the 9pm Saturday show. For £15 we had a great night with 4 good comics. The setup is very comfortable with little tables and table service during the show and it’s in a central area for going out after.”

Find out more on Tripadvisor .

Panda & Sons

Panda & Sons (Tripadvisor)

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (1,047 reviews)

Where: 79 Queen Street, Edinburgh EH2 4NF

Review: “Visited this bar during a mini break to Edinburgh, and what a gem! Really quirky design, beautiful cocktails and lovely staff. Wish we could pick this bar up and take it back home with us!”

Find out more on Tripadvisor.

Stramash

Stramash (Tripadvisor)

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (797 reviews)

Where: 207 Cowgate, Edinburgh EH1 1JQ

Review: “Great music each time I went there. Free wifi. Open till late. When the bands play it is logically a little loud and it is not easy to have a conversation so you come here mainly for the music.”

Find out more on Tripadvisor

Jolly Judge

Jolly Judge (Tripadvisor)

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (760 reviews)

Where: 7 James Court 493 Lawnmarket, Edinburgh EH1 2PB

Review: “Great stop for a drink but no food. The place is quaint but not a lot of room. If you’re tall you might feel closed in. For the rest of us, no issues. Stop by and see what I’m talking about.”