Line of Duty stars Martin Compston and Vicky McClure give update on season 7

The six season of the popular police drama aried on BBC last year – and ever since there’s been talk about whether it will return to our screens.

Compston and McClure – who play DI Steve Arnott and DI Kate Fleming respectively in Line Of Duty – fuelled rumours of a new season this week when they were photographed having drinks with co-star Adrian Dunbar and show creator Jed Mercurio.

On Friday (June 10), the pair appeared together on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, and were asked if fans can expect another instalment from AC-12.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Line of Duty stars Martin Compston and Vicky McClure have given fans hope of a seventh season of the hit crime drama.

Greenock-born Compston said: “We are chuffed that people still want it to come back.

“It has been ten years now and the fact that people still want to see the show is amazing.”

He added: “If there is still a story to be told, I am sure Jed will bring us back.”

McClure said: “Nothing's planned as yet – we just went out for a nice meal. Nothing planned and set in stone.

“We always have a long break between series, so it's not really not normal compared to what we usually do.”

She added: “We'd all go back – we'd all do it. We adore working with each other.”

Next weekend, Compston will return to play for Soccer Aid 2022 as part of the World XI team – and he poked fun at his Line of Duty co-star after she signed up to play in the charity match.

Before becoming an actor, the 38-year-old Scot played for Scottish professional football club Greenock Morton.

McClure will be lining up against him at the London Stadium– on the opposing English side.

Last week, the actress took to Twitter ahead of the match, warning her TV pal she is determined to win.

She said: “I'm joining this year's Soccer Aid for UNICEF. I'm going to whip the England team into shape, but mainly I want to make sure we beat the rest of the world with Martin Compston.”