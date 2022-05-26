Martin Compston pokes fun at Line of Duty co-star Vicky McClure after she signs up for England’s Soccer Aid team

The 37-year-old year old Scot, known for playing Detective Inspector Steve Arnott in Line Of Duty, will return to play for Soccer Aid 2022 as part of the World XI team.

Before becoming an actor, he played for Scottish professional football club Greenock Morton.

Now McClure has announced she will also be taking part – on the opposing English side.

Vicky McClure as DI Kate Fleming and Martn Compston as DI Steve Arnott in Line of Duty.

The actress, who plays Kate Fleming in the popular BBC drama, took to Twitter ahead of the match, warning her TV pal she is determined to win.

She said: “I'm joining this year's Soccer Aid for UNICEF. I'm going to whip the England team into shape, but mainly I want to make sure we beat the rest of the world with Martin Compston.”

Compston responded on his own Twitter account, joking: “England training now consisting of Tik-Tok dance videos followed by Greggs for lunch.”

Last month, Compston said it was becoming an actor that allowed him to achieve his footballing dreams.

Speaking to the PA news agency ahead of the match, he said: “It’s a weird thing in terms of I gave up on my dream of being a footballer when I was 17, when I was playing Scottish second division with (Greenock) Morton, but I was very realistic that that was probably about my level.

“So, weirdly, by giving up on that, I’ve sort of achieved my dreams, playing at all these amazing stadiums in front of huge crowds, with genuine legends, people who I would have never got to share a pitch with, so I’m very grateful for that.”

Among the famous faces also taking to the pitch at the London Stadium will be Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt, singer Liam Payne and TV presenter Alex Brooker.

Compston also revealed that he finds himself starstruck and “shaking” when he meets his footballing idols, saying: “I don’t really get overly starstruck in terms of in our industry, because, you know, it’s just our work, but with footballers I really do.

“There’s times I can be shaking, when you see people like Roberto Carlos.

“For somebody who grew up as a football fanatic, it’s an incredible feeling.”

He added: “Playing on a pitch with (Alessandro) Del Piero and (Clarence) Seedorf and all these incredible names – it’s guys I grew up watching in Champions League finals.”

Speaking about his former career as a professional footballer, Compston admitted he still faces pressure from his home town and friends to perform well when playing for Soccer Aid.

“You’re terrified of going home and getting a slagging from your mates. People in Greenock, my home town, my pals, they’re pretty ruthless – they’ll let you know if you had a bad game,” he said.