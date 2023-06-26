Irvine Welsh has announced the eagerly-awaited Trainspotting stage musical will hit theatres next year.

The Edinburgh-born author also revealed the second season of his Edinburgh-set police thriller, Crime, is on its way.

Speaking on the red carpet at the Pride of Scotland Awards, held at the Assembly Rooms in Edinburgh, Welsh said: “I’ve got season two of Crime coming out on ITVX in September, and I’ve got the Trainspotting musical out in the middle of next year.”

Published in 1993, Trainspotting is celebrating its 30th anniverary this year. Now regarded as a stone-cold classic, the darkly-comic tale of a group of heroin addicts in Eighties Edinburgh was seminal, infinitely quotable, and made household names of its young stars including Ewan McGregor, Jonny Lee Miller and

Kelly Macdonald when it was adapted for the big screen by Danny Boyle.

Crime 2, meanwhile, will see Scottish actor Dougray Scott reprise his role as troubled Edinburgh detective Ray Lennox.

Speaking to the Evening News in January, Mission Impossible star Scott, who is also acting as executive producer on the series, said: “Making Crime has been one of the most exhilarating experiences of my career.

“Series 2 just wrapped at the end of November and I am privileged to get to work with Irvine again – he’s probably my favourite writer. I love working with him, and he’s been a fan for years as well.”

Following his breakdown after bringing Mr Confectioner to justice in series one, Lennox returns to Edinburgh Serious Crimes ready to prove his recovery. But in the interim, Chief Superintendent Bob Toal (Ken Stott) has lost his mojo and Lennox's partner Amanda Drummond (Joanna Vanderham) has been promoted.

Coupled with the two new faces on the team, the devious Tommy Stark and failed actor Norrie Erskine, the new department will take some getting used to.

