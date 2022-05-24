Despite being billed as a ‘limited series’, the Perth-born actor has opened the door for an Obi-Wan return.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, 51-year-old McGregor said: “It was made as a one-off limited series. And in a way, it does do what I wanted it to do in terms of bridging a story between [Episode 3] and [Episode 4] and bringing me closer to Alec Guinness' Obi-Wan in A New Hope.”

“Would I like to make another one? Yeah, I would like to make another one.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ewan McGregor has said he would like to make another season of his Disney+ show, Obi-Wan Kenobi.

McGregor has not played the role of the Jedi Master for more than 15 years.

Obi-Wan Kenobi appeared in the first six Star Wars films, played by Sir Alec Guinness in episodes IV-VI and then by McGregor in episodes I-III.

And McGregor has said he tried to “think and feel” Sir Alec when reprising his famous role in Star Wars.

Speaking about the character during a press conference, he said: “It all came from Alec Guinness, he has this wit behind his eyes, he had a twinkle.

“I guess that’s in the writing, but for me I always try and think of him and try to feel him, hear him saying the lines.

“That’s why I think the writing was so, so good in this because right from the word go, all of his dialogue felt to me like it could have been Alec Guinness saying it, then I knew we were on the right path.”

The new Star Wars spin-off series begins 10 years after the events of the film Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith where Kenobi faced the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker.

As well as McGregor, it also marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of the classic Star Wars villain Darth Vader.

Other stars joining the cast include Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma and Rupert Friend.

O’Shea Jackson, Bonnie Piesse, Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie also feature in the series.

McGregor said it was a “long slow process” coming back to playing the character after a long hiatus, admitting he had to work on his light saber moves and the Kenobi voice.

He said: “Luckily we had months before we actually started shooting so I went back and did some homework watching Alec Guinness and what I had done in the other films.

“But playing him felt like he had always been there, ready to come out any minute, just his voice needed a bit of work.”

The actor added that it was the Star Wars fans’ devotion for the films that convinced him to be part of the next instalment.

He added: “The difficult thing about being in the prequels was when they came out they were not seemingly well-received, there was no social media or direct avenue to the fans.

“When the first film came out I was six or seven and I will never forget that feeling and my relationship with those first three films – that’s one of the craziest things about this is that I am now in it.

“So once those kids who were my age when the prequels came out grew up a bit and I was able to meet them and I started hearing that people really liked them and they couldn’t understand why I thought they weren’t liked when they came out, it meant a lot to me.

“I’m sure it is why I wanted to do this again was because of that – the Star Wars fans are amazingly passionate, some of the strongest fans in the world and to be able to give them something like this is really exciting.”

The Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series is part of a collection of live-action Star Wars shows being created for Disney+.

The streaming service announced in 2020 that it had 10 Star Wars series spin-offs planned, which includes The Mandalorian and The Book Of Boba Fett, which premiered at the end of 2021.