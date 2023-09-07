Martin Compston is good pals with The View, and used to share a flat with their singer

Martin Compston delighted Edinburgh gig-goers by joining indie band The View on stage in Edinburgh on Wednesday night.

The Line of Duty actor, who has been filming the second series of Amazon Prime thriller The Rig in the Capital, is good pals with the Dundee outfit, and used to share a flat with lead singer Kyle Falconer before he was famous.

Sharing a clip of the intimate gig, at The Caves on Niddrie Street South in the Cowgate, The View wrote: “Big shout out to our buddy @mrmartincompston for joining us at The Caves in Edinburgh last night, and to every single one of you who sang along with us!”

Line of Duty actor Martin Compston delighted Edinburgh gig-goers by joining indie band The View on stage in Edinburgh on Wednesday night. Photo: The View / Facebook

Earlier this year, Greenock-born Comptston revealed that Falconer was in jail on the day he was due to sing at the actor’s wedding.

The 39-year-old told on his podcast Restless Natives how The View frontman was going to sing an unreleased song as his wife-to-be Tianna Chanel Flynn walked down the aisle in 2016.

Compston said: “Kyle Falconer, the lead singer of The View, is a great friend of mine. He’s got this beautiful song he sang when he was 15 called I Love You and I don’t think he ever released it.

“I just love the innocence of it, like a 15-year-old singing about love and all that kind of thing.

“I played it to my missus before we got married and she said ‘that’s beautiful’ So I said, well why don’t we get him to sing you down the aisle because he’s going to be there anyway.

“He’s like, ‘absolutely mate I’ll do it.’ But with Kyle there’s always a caveat, and he was in Spain before and I went, this could go… pear-shaped.

“So the day of the wedding, I’ve heard he’s not landed so I did have a back-up singer just in case. Then my phone goes and it’s Kyle and he says, ‘mate I’ve got good news and bad news’.

“I say what’s the good news? He says, ‘I think I’ll make the wedding.’ I said what’s the bad news? He said, ‘I’m in jail in France.’