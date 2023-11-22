News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Edinburgh police respond to a vehicle fire on Gilmerton Road and say enquiries into cause are ongoing

The incident was reported to police at lunch time today
By Neil Johnstone
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 16:35 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 16:35 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Edinburgh police officers responded to reports of a bus fire in the Gilmerton area of Edinburgh at lunchtime today.

The incident happened at around 1.40pm at the corner of Gilmerton Road and Claverhouse Road. No-one was injured during the incident and the reasons for the fire are unknown at this stage. Edinburgh Travel News reported that the road was cleared shortly after 3pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 1.40pm on Wednesday, 22 November, we were made aware of a fire on a bus in the Gilmerton Road area of Edinburgh. The fire was put out and no one was injured. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Related topics:EdinburghPolice Scotland