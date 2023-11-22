Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Edinburgh police officers responded to reports of a bus fire in the Gilmerton area of Edinburgh at lunchtime today.

The incident happened at around 1.40pm at the corner of Gilmerton Road and Claverhouse Road. No-one was injured during the incident and the reasons for the fire are unknown at this stage. Edinburgh Travel News reported that the road was cleared shortly after 3pm.

