Edinburgh Old Dalkeith Road: Man stabbed in street forcing Gilmerton road closure

Man seriously attacked in Edinburgh’s Old Dalkeith Road

By Rachel Mackie
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 4:01pm

A man has been hospitalised after being stabbed in Edinburgh in the early hours of Monday morning (January 23). Emergency services closed off Old Dalkeith Road throughout the morning while they investigated the incident, which happened at about 2.20am.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of a man having been seriously attacked in the Ferniehill Drive area of Gilmerton, Edinburgh. A 30-year-old man has been taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. Enquiries are ongoing."

Edinburgh crime news: Old Dalkeith Road closed due after man seriously attacked in the early hours of the morning