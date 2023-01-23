A fire has broken out at Edinburgh's iconic Jenners building in Princes Street, with smoke having been seen billowing from the windows. Firefighters are currently on the scene, with South St David Street closed in both directions between St Andrew’s Square and Princes Street.

Eyewitnesses told the Evening News about what they saw when they encountered the scene in the city centre.

Terri Campbell, who is visiting the city from South Ayrshire, saw the smoke at around 12.40pm, said: "I got off the bus and I saw smoke coming out of the building, there was just people everywhere, a lot of emergency services.”

A fire has broken out at the Jenners Building in Edinburgh

Ether Abbot said: “I saw all the motorbikes and all the fire engines, and all the smoke. There were lots of people out on the road watching. And people were evacuated from the surrounding shops.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 11.29am on Monday, January 23 to reports of a commercial building fire at Rose Street, Edinburgh. Operations Control immediately mobilised two appliances to the scene and on arrival firefighters found a building well alight.

“A further eight appliances, including a high reach, were mobilised and crews remain on scene as they work to extinguish the fire. No casualties have been reported.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "At around 11.35am on Monday, January 23, police were called to assist Scottish Fire and Rescue Service with road closures following a fire within a building on South St David Street, Edinburgh. Police and emergency services are currently at the scene. A number of roads have been closed in the surrounding area as a result. Please avoid the area if possible and heed advice re alternative routes. No further details at this time."