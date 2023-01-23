Famously dubbed the ‘Harrods of the north’, the world-renowned Jenners department store has attracted generations of Edinburgh shoppers from all walks of life – whether they could afford its luxurious wares or not.

Jenners announced the end to its 183-year residence on Princes Street in May 2021. And, as it stands empty, we’ve had a rummage through the archives to bring you 17 key dates in the history of Edinburgh’s most beloved shop.