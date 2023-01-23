News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
The original Georgian Jenners buildings burned down in a terrible fire in 1892.
The original Georgian Jenners buildings burned down in a terrible fire in 1892.

Jenners building Edinburgh: 17 key dates in the history of Edinburgh's famous Jenners department store

For more than 180 years it graced Edinburgh’s main thoroughfare and built up a reputation as one of the finest brands in all of Scotland.

By David McLean
3 minutes ago

Famously dubbed the ‘Harrods of the north’, the world-renowned Jenners department store has attracted generations of Edinburgh shoppers from all walks of life – whether they could afford its luxurious wares or not.

Jenners announced the end to its 183-year residence on Princes Street in May 2021. And, as it stands empty, we’ve had a rummage through the archives to bring you 17 key dates in the history of Edinburgh’s most beloved shop.

1. 2021: End of Jenners on Princes Street

It is announced that Jenners on Princes Street is to cease trading in May 2021 with the loss of 200 jobs.

Photo: TSPL

Photo Sales

2. 1911: Royal Warrant granted

Jenners is granted a Royal Warrant in 1911, lending added prestige to the now famous brand.

Photo: TSPL

Photo Sales

3. 1838: Jenners department store opens

Opened in 1838, the original Jenners store occupied the same corner of Princes Street and S St David Street.

Photo: Edinburgh Museums

Photo Sales

4. 1962: Redevelopment of west wing

Demolition and redevelopment of Jenners' buildings to the west carried out and a modern build erected on the site.

Photo: TSPL

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
JennersEdinburghScotland