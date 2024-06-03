Scotland's Home of the Year: 12 photos giving peek inside the Lothians and Fife houses featured in BBC series

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 12:12 BST
Peek through the keyhole at three beautiful homes vying for the last place in next week’s grand final of BBC series Scotland's Home of the Year

It’s the penultimate week in the search for Scotland’s Home of the Year 2024 – and in tonight's episode (June 3) judges Anna Campbell Jones, Banjo Beale and Danny Campbell visit three would-be finalists from the East.

This week, the trio must pick a winner from a colourful villa in Fife, a North Berwick new build overlooking the Firth of Forth and a mid-century bungalow in Linlithgow.

Vying for the last place in next week’s grand final, the judges must decide who gets their vote between The Pink House, Sea View or Coldwater. Can they do what The Old Train House in Edinburgh did in 2023 and win Scotland's Home of the Year?

Take a look through our photo gallery for a sneak peek inside the three homes ahead tonight episode of Scotland’s Home of the Year 2024.

1. Scotland’s Home of the Year 2024 goes east

Take a look through our photo gallery for a sneak peek inside the three homes ahead tonight episode of Scotland’s Home of the Year 2024. Photo: Kirsty Anderson

The Pink House, a colourful renovation in Fife, is home to Heather, Brian and their two daughters, Rosie and Olive.

2. The Pink House

The Pink House, a colourful renovation in Fife, is home to Heather, Brian and their two daughters, Rosie and Olive. Photo: Kirsty Anderson

Having grown up in the village, Heather always loved the house and it’s a dream come true to live there with her family.

3. The Pink House

Having grown up in the village, Heather always loved the house and it’s a dream come true to live there with her family. Photo: Kirsty Anderson

Furniture choices are mmostly vintage and second-hand finds while pink – Heather’s favourite colour – is featured in every room.

4. The Pink House

Furniture choices are mmostly vintage and second-hand finds while pink – Heather’s favourite colour – is featured in every room. Photo: Kirsty Anderson

