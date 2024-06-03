It’s the penultimate week in the search for Scotland’s Home of the Year 2024 – and in tonight's episode (June 3) judges Anna Campbell Jones, Banjo Beale and Danny Campbell visit three would-be finalists from the East.

This week, the trio must pick a winner from a colourful villa in Fife, a North Berwick new build overlooking the Firth of Forth and a mid-century bungalow in Linlithgow.

Vying for the last place in next week’s grand final, the judges must decide who gets their vote between The Pink House, Sea View or Coldwater. Can they do what The Old Train House in Edinburgh did in 2023 and win Scotland's Home of the Year?

Take a look through our photo gallery for a sneak peek inside the three homes ahead tonight episode of Scotland’s Home of the Year 2024.

1 . Scotland’s Home of the Year 2024 goes east Take a look through our photo gallery for a sneak peek inside the three homes ahead tonight episode of Scotland’s Home of the Year 2024. Photo: Kirsty Anderson Photo Sales

2 . The Pink House The Pink House, a colourful renovation in Fife, is home to Heather, Brian and their two daughters, Rosie and Olive. Photo: Kirsty Anderson Photo Sales

3 . The Pink House Having grown up in the village, Heather always loved the house and it’s a dream come true to live there with her family. Photo: Kirsty Anderson Photo Sales

4 . The Pink House Furniture choices are mmostly vintage and second-hand finds while pink – Heather’s favourite colour – is featured in every room. Photo: Kirsty Anderson Photo Sales