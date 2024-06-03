It’s the penultimate week in the search for Scotland’s Home of the Year 2024 – and in tonight's episode (June 3) judges Anna Campbell Jones, Banjo Beale and Danny Campbell visit three would-be finalists from the East.
This week, the trio must pick a winner from a colourful villa in Fife, a North Berwick new build overlooking the Firth of Forth and a mid-century bungalow in Linlithgow.
Vying for the last place in next week’s grand final, the judges must decide who gets their vote between The Pink House, Sea View or Coldwater. Can they do what The Old Train House in Edinburgh did in 2023 and win Scotland's Home of the Year?
Take a look through our photo gallery for a sneak peek inside the three homes ahead tonight episode of Scotland’s Home of the Year 2024.
