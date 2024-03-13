Edinburgh for sale: Look inside as Scotland's Home of the Year finalist with stunning views hits the market

A stunning Edinburgh property that was a regional finalist for Scotland's Home of the Year has gone on the market.

Boasting panoramic views of Edinburgh Castle and opulent period features the flat, which featured on the popular BBC Scotland show in 2021, is located on the first floor of an impressive stone-built Georgian tenement on Ferry Road.

The accommodation comprises a welcoming entrance hallway, bright lounge with two large windows, detailed cornicing and feature fireplace, a contemporary dining kitchen with stunning exposed stone wall and generous dining space, three well-proportioned double bedrooms and the home is completed by a stylish bathroom with shower over bath. Externally there is an area of shared garden laid to lawn.

The property, at 95/1 Ferry Road, is available via Warners at offers over £350,000. Take a look through our photo gallery for a look at this stunning property.

1 . Stunning Traditional tenement Boasting panoramic views of Edinburgh Castle and opulent period features this flat was a regional finalist for Scotland's Home of the Year in 2021 Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

2 . Contemporary dining kitchen The property has a contemporary dining kitchen with stunning exposed stone wall and generous dining space. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

3 . Shared garden Externally there is an area of shared garden laid to lawn. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales