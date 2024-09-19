Edinburgh Indian eatery crowned as Scotland's 'Street Food Restaurant Of The Year'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Indian restaurant in Edinburgh has thanked its “amazing customers” after winning a prestigious national award.

Mother India Cafe, located on Infirmary Street in the Old Town, was named as Scotland's 'Street Food Restaurant of the Year' at the 2024 Asian Restaurant Awards.

It comes after the country’s best Asian restaurants were crowned at an annual national award ceremony held at the Scottish Parliament.

Shortly after picking up the prize, the restaurant's owners took to social media to share the news. In a post on Facebook, they wrote: “This award means the world to us, and it’s all thanks to YOU—our amazing customers, incredible team, and supportive community.

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for believing in us, enjoying our food, and making this journey so special.”

It was a successful night all round for the Capital's dining scene, with Ignite named 'Edinburgh's Asian Restaurant Of The Year' and St John’s Curry Club winning the Takeaway of the Year (shared regionally) gong.

On announcing the winners, Asian Catering Federation Chairman Yawar Khan said: “The Scottish Asian Restaurant Awards are a key event for our industry.

“Not only do they recognise the excellence of Asian and Oriental restaurants in Scotland, but they also give us the opportunity to come together and celebrate the wealth of cultures and cuisines that contribute so much to our economy.”

The full list of winners of Scotland’s Asian Restaurant Awards 2024:

Asian Restaurant of the Year for Aberdeenshire - Light of Bengal, Asian Restaurant of the Year for Edinburgh - Ignite; Asian Restaurant of the Year for Glasgow - Charcoals; Newcomer of the Year - Maharaj in Aberdeen; Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year - Carron to Mumbai in Stonehaven; Street Food Restaurant of the Year - Mother India Café in Edinburgh; Family Restaurant of the Year - Desi Dhaba Chaiwala in Glasgow.

Takeaway of the Year (shared regionally) - St John’s Curry Club in Edinburgh; Takeaway of the Year (shared regionally); Memories of India in Gorebridge; Takeaway of the Year (shared regionally) - Handi Masala in Dunfermline; Takeaway of the Year (shared regionally) - Gurkha Kitchen in Fraserburgh; Asian Chef of the Year - Jabir Hussain from Panache in Elgin; Entrepreneur of the Year - Muhammad Sultan, owner of Charcoals in Glasgow.