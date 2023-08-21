News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh restaurants: The 17 Edinburgh and Lothians restaurants named in Scottish Asian Restaurant Awards

A total of 17 businesses from Edinburgh and the Lothians are in the running for this year’s Asian Restaurant Awards in Scotland.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 21st Aug 2023, 15:43 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 15:44 BST

The local eateries with go up against the best Asian restaurants and takeaways from around Scotland after more than 10,000 people voted online for their favourite venues, with 70 businesses making the shortlist.

Hosted by BBC News anchor Samantha Simmonds, the gala dinner and awards ceremony will take place at The Sheraton Grand Hotel in Edinburgh on September 18.

The awards, being held for the seventh time, are organised by the Asian Catering Federation (ACF).

ACF chairman Yawar Khan said: “We are seeing some remarkable creativity by pioneering restaurateurs and chefs, adapting to challenging trading conditions and more sophisticated customer preferences, showcasing Scotland’s world-leading produce, especially its seafood, game, neeps and tatties.”

Take a look through our photo gallery to see all the Edinburgh and the Lothians restaurants in the running for this year’s Asian Restaurant Awards in Scotland.

1. Asian Restaurant Awards in Scotland - the local finalists

Take a look through our photo gallery to see all the Edinburgh and the Lothians restaurants in the running for this year’s Asian Restaurant Awards in Scotland. Photo: Third Party

Where: 1-3 Grove Street, Edinburgh EH3 8AF. Type of cuisine: Vietnamese.

2. Vietnam House Restaurant

Where: 1-3 Grove Street, Edinburgh EH3 8AF. Type of cuisine: Vietnamese. Photo: Third Party

Where: 16 Drummond St, Edinburgh EH8 9TX. Type of cuisine: Indian street food.

3. TUK TUK

Where: 16 Drummond St, Edinburgh EH8 9TX. Type of cuisine: Indian street food. Photo: Third Party

Where: 93 Clerk Street, Loanhead EH20 9RE. Type of cuisine: Indian-Bangladeshi.

4. The Radhuni

Where: 93 Clerk Street, Loanhead EH20 9RE. Type of cuisine: Indian-Bangladeshi. Photo: Third Party

