A total of 17 businesses from Edinburgh and the Lothians are in the running for this year’s Asian Restaurant Awards in Scotland.

The local eateries with go up against the best Asian restaurants and takeaways from around Scotland after more than 10,000 people voted online for their favourite venues, with 70 businesses making the shortlist.

Hosted by BBC News anchor Samantha Simmonds, the gala dinner and awards ceremony will take place at The Sheraton Grand Hotel in Edinburgh on September 18.

The awards, being held for the seventh time, are organised by the Asian Catering Federation (ACF).

ACF chairman Yawar Khan said: “We are seeing some remarkable creativity by pioneering restaurateurs and chefs, adapting to challenging trading conditions and more sophisticated customer preferences, showcasing Scotland’s world-leading produce, especially its seafood, game, neeps and tatties.”

Take a look through our photo gallery to see all the Edinburgh and the Lothians restaurants in the running for this year’s Asian Restaurant Awards in Scotland.

1 . Asian Restaurant Awards in Scotland - the local finalists Take a look through our photo gallery to see all the Edinburgh and the Lothians restaurants in the running for this year’s Asian Restaurant Awards in Scotland. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

2 . Vietnam House Restaurant Where: 1-3 Grove Street, Edinburgh EH3 8AF. Type of cuisine: Vietnamese. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

3 . TUK TUK Where: 16 Drummond St, Edinburgh EH8 9TX. Type of cuisine: Indian street food. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales

4 . The Radhuni Where: 93 Clerk Street, Loanhead EH20 9RE. Type of cuisine: Indian-Bangladeshi. Photo: Third Party Photo Sales