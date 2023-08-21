Edinburgh restaurants: The 17 Edinburgh and Lothians restaurants named in Scottish Asian Restaurant Awards
The local eateries with go up against the best Asian restaurants and takeaways from around Scotland after more than 10,000 people voted online for their favourite venues, with 70 businesses making the shortlist.
Hosted by BBC News anchor Samantha Simmonds, the gala dinner and awards ceremony will take place at The Sheraton Grand Hotel in Edinburgh on September 18.
The awards, being held for the seventh time, are organised by the Asian Catering Federation (ACF).
ACF chairman Yawar Khan said: “We are seeing some remarkable creativity by pioneering restaurateurs and chefs, adapting to challenging trading conditions and more sophisticated customer preferences, showcasing Scotland’s world-leading produce, especially its seafood, game, neeps and tatties.”
Take a look through our photo gallery to see all the Edinburgh and the Lothians restaurants in the running for this year’s Asian Restaurant Awards in Scotland.