Edinburgh schools: 12 jaw-dropping photos that prove Edinburgh has some of the world’s most beautiful schools

Boasting the likes of Fettes, George Heriot’s and Stewart’s Melville, the sheer number of beautiful school buildings in Edinburgh is quite staggering.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 11th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST

Here, we take a look at a dozen examples that show Auld Reekie has some of the finest-looking schools not just in the UK – but in the entire world.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see some of Edinburgh’s most stunning schools.

Twinned with Mary Erskine's school for girls, Stewart's Melville was founded in 1832 and is easily one of the finest looking school buildings in Scotland.

1. Stewart's Melville College

Twinned with Mary Erskine's school for girls, Stewart's Melville was founded in 1832 and is easily one of the finest looking school buildings in Scotland.

Steeped in tradition, Merchiston Castle, Scotland's only all-boys independent boarding school, is, like George Watson's, also situated on Colinton Road. Merchiston Castle can trace its origins back to 1828, but this beautiful building dates from 1930 when the school's governing body purchased land on the Colinton estate.

2. Merchiston Castle School

Steeped in tradition, Merchiston Castle, Scotland's only all-boys independent boarding school, is, like George Watson's, also situated on Colinton Road. Merchiston Castle can trace its origins back to 1828, but this beautiful building dates from 1930 when the school's governing body purchased land on the Colinton estate.

Established in 1892, South Morningside Primary is similar in style to its nearby neighbour at Bruntsfield. Lush greenery surrounds the primary school, which is aesthetically pleasing both inside and out.

3. South Morningside Primary School

Established in 1892, South Morningside Primary is similar in style to its nearby neighbour at Bruntsfield. Lush greenery surrounds the primary school, which is aesthetically pleasing both inside and out.

Built in 1875, coincidentally the same year nearby football club Hibernian were founded, Leith Walk Primary was one of the largest, most admired and most expensive schools of its era. The cost of construction amounted to around £9,000, which was equal to £18 for every one of the 700 children enrolled in its first year.

4. Leith Walk Primary School

Built in 1875, coincidentally the same year nearby football club Hibernian were founded, Leith Walk Primary was one of the largest, most admired and most expensive schools of its era. The cost of construction amounted to around £9,000, which was equal to £18 for every one of the 700 children enrolled in its first year.

