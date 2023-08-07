Edinburgh retro: Remembering 18 beautiful buildings in Edinburgh we lost - including Portobello Bathing Pool
Edinburgh has seen soon massive changes down the decades – and not all of them for the better.
Many of the transformations have resulted in the loss of stunning buildings, ranging from the historically important to the architecturally significant.
The post-war era of the 20th century saw a large increase in the number of Georgian and Victorian structures being raised to the ground, as the Capital looked boldly towards the future.
But it has to be said, not all of these modern developments were welcomed by locals, and many were fiercely opposed.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see 18 lost Edinburgh buildings that we wish were still standing today.
