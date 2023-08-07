News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh retro: Remembering 18 beautiful buildings in Edinburgh we lost - including Portobello Bathing Pool

Edinburgh has seen soon massive changes down the decades – and not all of them for the better.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 7th Aug 2023, 16:59 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 16:59 BST

Many of the transformations have resulted in the loss of stunning buildings, ranging from the historically important to the architecturally significant.

The post-war era of the 20th century saw a large increase in the number of Georgian and Victorian structures being raised to the ground, as the Capital looked boldly towards the future.

But it has to be said, not all of these modern developments were welcomed by locals, and many were fiercely opposed.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 18 lost Edinburgh buildings that we wish were still standing today.

Having given joy to generations, Portobello Bathing Pool and its gorgeous art deco surrounds met with the wrecking ball in 1988. The pool, which dated from 1936, closed for the final time in 1978.

1. Portobello Bathing Pool, Portobello

Having given joy to generations, Portobello Bathing Pool and its gorgeous art deco surrounds met with the wrecking ball in 1988. The pool, which dated from 1936, closed for the final time in 1978. Photo: Unknown

West End of Princes Street in the late 19th century showing Maule's store. this stunning building was constructed in the late 19th century and replaced in 1935 for the current Johnnie Walker (formerly Binns, House of Fraser) building.

2. Maules department store, West End

West End of Princes Street in the late 19th century showing Maule's store. this stunning building was constructed in the late 19th century and replaced in 1935 for the current Johnnie Walker (formerly Binns, House of Fraser) building. Photo: UNKNOWN

The grand North British & Mercantile Insurance building fell in 1966 despite significant opposition from heritage campaigners.

3. North British & Mercantile Insurance building, Princes Street

The grand North British & Mercantile Insurance building fell in 1966 despite significant opposition from heritage campaigners. Photo: Unknown

Many of the buildings around Bristo Street in the Southside, including the striking, mock-Tudor Parkers department store, would disappear in an expansion of Edinburgh University in the late 1960s and early 70s.

4. Parkers store, Bristo Street

Many of the buildings around Bristo Street in the Southside, including the striking, mock-Tudor Parkers department store, would disappear in an expansion of Edinburgh University in the late 1960s and early 70s. Photo: Alan Ledgerwood

