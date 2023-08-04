3 . South Bridge Vaults

When the city's South Bridge was built in the 1780s, the architects incorporated a series of vaults into its 19 arches. Hidden from view beneath the bridge and hemmed in by buildings, the spooky vaults, which were at one time used to house taverns, cobblers and even a distillery, were eventually abandoned due to the lack of light and sanitation. Photo: Greg Macvean