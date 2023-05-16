Scotland's Home of the Year returned to our TV screens on Monday evening – and among the properties competing for a place in the final was a stunning Edinburgh property.

In the first episode of the new series on BBC Scotland, interior designer Anna Campbell Jones, architect and lecturer Michael Angus and guest judge Banjo Beale kicked off their search for outstanding homes across the country.

The judges looked at three very different properties – and truth told, all of three of them had the ‘x factor’.

The Old Train House in Edinburgh featured in the first episode of Scotland's Home of the Year on BBC One.

The Old Train House in Edinburgh went up against Alexandra Apartment, a refurbished, double upper Victorian property in Kirkcaldy, and Mount Frost, a 90s conversion in Fife, for a place in the final.

A Victorian renovation in the Leith area of the Capital, this attractive property is home to Christina, husband Ben, daughter Vesper and Watson the dog.

A former train station, the boarded up building laid empty for 10 years before the couple transformed it into a family home.

Inside, the homeowners’ eclectic tastes could be seen as well as their desire to be sustainable with second hand furnishing adorning the three levels.

There are also nods to the building’s past, including graffiti on the exterior garden walls, giving it a unique style.

The Old Train House blew the judges away, winning a spot in the final after scoring a perfect 30 points, Alexandra Apartment in Kirkcaldy came second, scored 29 out of 30, whilel Mount Frost in Fife finished third, scoring 25 out of 30.

Campbell Jones described the gorgeous Edinburgh property as “an upside down gem, adding that she was “absoultely enchanted by it”.

She continued: “As soon as you came in... the way it was styled, the beautiful vintage furniture… the fact it was so accessible and so friendly – and then the fact that you had a platform for a garden. As a bit of a geek, for me it was just heaven.”

The Old Train House will now feature in the final last this year, when it will go up against future finalists to be named Scotland’s Home of the Year 2023.

