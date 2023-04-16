From a highly-prized Georgian mansion to ultra-stylsh homes in desirable locations, these are the ten most expensive properties currently on the market in Edinburgh.
Ever imagined what it would be like to own a palace? Well look no further as this list of sumptuous Edinburgh properties will help you satiate that pricey thirst with homes carrying million pound price tags.
1. 10 of the most expensive properties in Edinburgh
Take a look through our photo gallery to see the 10 most expensive properties for sale in the Capital today, according to property website Zoopla. Photo: Third Party
2. Ellersly Road, Edinburgh EH12 - £5,000,000
In just under 1 acre of beautiful gardens and a stones throw from the city centre, this stunning period property has almost 6,000 sq ft (547 sq m) of accommodation and a separate 3 bedroom coach house. Photo: Third Party
3. Melville Street, Edinburgh EH3 - Offers over £3,750,000
Four individual, but connected, Georgian properties each with independent front door access and set around an attractive large west facing walled garden. All properties have been completely refurbished, inside and out, to a very high standard between 2021 to 2023, designed to incorporate all modern conveniences, and to enhance and simplify living. Photo: Third Party
4. Old Craig, Craighouse, Edinburgh EH10 - Offers over £2,800,000
Splendid and historic refurbished Scots Baronial house finished to an exceptionally high specification, set in grounds of just under one acre within the exclusive Craighouse development. Sitting in the heart of the luxury Craighouse development, Old Craig House is the oldest property on the site dating back to the 16th century. It is one of immense historical significance. Photo: Third Party