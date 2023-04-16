4 . Old Craig, Craighouse, Edinburgh EH10 - Offers over £2,800,000

Splendid and historic refurbished Scots Baronial house finished to an exceptionally high specification, set in grounds of just under one acre within the exclusive Craighouse development. Sitting in the heart of the luxury Craighouse development, Old Craig House is the oldest property on the site dating back to the 16th century. It is one of immense historical significance. Photo: Third Party