The West Lothian house where chart sensation Lewis Capaldi honed his singing and songwriting skills has now been sold.

Before shooting to superstardom with debut album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent in 2019, the Someone You Loved singer would record musical performances in the East Whitburn, Bathgate property – recently sold for nearly £400k – that he would then share online.

Capaldi family photos featuring the star could still be seen on the walls of the property in estate agent pictures when the home went on the market.

One picture even shows a microphone stand still perched in the corner of what was once Capaldi’s bedroom.

His mother Carol bought the property for £220,000 back in 2005.

A description of the five-bedroom property described it as “an exceptional and individually built family home”.

Two years ago, Capaldi splashed out on a five-bedroom farmhouse after fellow singer Ed Sheeran sent him a link for the property.

In the corner of Lewis Capaldi's old bedroom a microphone stand can be seen.

But the dream home turned into a nightmare for the Scot, who has since deemed it a “hell hole” that smells like “dog and cigarettes”.

Speaking on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show this week, Capaldi joked that he had not seen Sheeran since buying the property.

“I saw Ed saying on your show he is going to buy it [the house] off me. I’ve been chasing that man on email and nothing,” he said.

“I haven’t seen him since.”

Family photos adorn the walls in the family bedroom.

He also said he was struggling to convince builders to take on the project, claiming the house was now in “squalor”.

“That house is now a shell. It’s just an absolute – I’ve ripped it all out and, I’ve realised that right now it’s squalor.

“We keep on finding builders and they keep on being like ‘nah, not for us’. People are turning me down.

“I’m offering to pay them money and they’re like ‘nah, not for us, that’s not the one’, so Ed has still burdened my life to an incredible degree.”

The Capaldi family home was fitted with a modern kitchen, with marble tops and white units.