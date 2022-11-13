Lewis Capaldi has opened up about suffering from 'imposter syndrome'.

Lewis Capaldi has admitted he gets nervous before performing on stage, saying he’s suffers from ‘imposter syndrome’ when faced with huge crowds.

Imposter syndrome is loosely defined as a psychological occurrence in which an individual doubts their abilities, and has a persistent fear of being exposed as a fraud.

The West Lothian pop sensation told UK Chart Show presenter Sarah Jane Crawford: “I’m quite a self-critical individual. It’s just this weird thing with playing live, it’s the thing I love to do the most, it’s the thing I actually care about the most within music.

“I get a bit of imposter syndrome, and when you get crowds this big in front of you, you’re a bit like, 'why am I stood up here doing this', you know what I mean?”

Capaldi, who is set to release second album Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent next year, went on to say the success hasn’t helped his confidence any.

The 26-year-old from Whitburn, whose 2019 debut Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent went on to become the biggest album of the year, said: “It’s like the more successful I have got, the less I am confident in my abilities, it’s a strange feeling. But as long as people are buying it, I will keep doing it.”

Speaking about performing in front of massive crowds, the singer added: “People always go like ‘it's actually more nerve-wracking doing the smaller shows’, whoever said that is a complete liar.

“If there's 200 people in front of me or 20,000 people in front of me I'm going to be more nervous when there's 20,000 people for sure. I get terrified now when we get to this point."

Last month, Capaldi said he wants to form a supergroup with three other chart-topping stars – pals Ed Sheeran, Niall Horan and Sir Elton John.

He said: “I would love to do it. Me and my piano player have a massive list of band names. We’ve got hundreds now.

“My favourite is Pleasure Kit. Also Rock & Roll Los Angeles 1966.

“What I’ve found is, the longer the name is, the better.

“It would be me, Niall, Ed, Elton. Who else? That’s a good foursome.