Lewis Capaldi wants to form supergroup with Ed Sheeran, Niall Horan and Elton John

The West Lothian singer said: “I would love to do it. Me and my piano player have a massive list of band names. We’ve got hundreds now.

“My favourite is Pleasure Kit. Also Rock & Roll Los Angeles 1966.

“What I’ve found is, the longer the name is, the better.

Lewis Capaldi has said he wants to form a supergroup with three chart-topping stars – pals Ed Sheeran, Niall Horan and Sir Elton John.

“It would be me, Niall, Ed, Elton. Who else? That’s a good foursome.

“I wonder who comes out on top in that foursome? Just us four guys, hanging out.”

As reported in the Evening News last week, Capaldi has been forced to move from the converted farmhouse he bought for £1.6 million after it turned out to be a “hell hole” – and he’s blaming Sheeran.

Capaldi bought the property two years ago on the advice of Sheeran, who sent him a random link from an online property site.

But 26-year-old Scot says he’s now had to move in a flat in Glasgow while he guts the property, after it turned out to be a hell hole that smells like dogs and cigarettes.

Speaking on a US radio show, the Someone You Loved singer, said: “Ed Sheeran told me to buy this house and it's an absolute hell hole.

“We were talking during lockdown about how I wanted to move out of my parents' house and he went online and looked at this place and it looked great.

“From the outside it is beautiful, there's sprawling hills, there's a lake.

“He didn't realise that it would smell of cigarette smoke and dog. I moved in and I hated the decor, I hated everything about it.

“I did go and see it but I was too eager. I was like, 'that smell of dog and smoke will go away after a while,' but it didn't. We have ripped that place out and it still reeks of dog and smoke."

Capaldi, who is orginally from Whitburn, added: “I have made some bad decisions over the last two years and that was one of them.

“I am redoing the house. Ed Sheeran should technically reimburse me for the money I'm having to pay on this.

“Ed is a property tycoon but he's never bought a place in Scotland obviously because mine is awful."

Capaldi’s latest single, Forget Me, topped the UK charts earlier this month.

The singer’s 2019 debut album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent went on to become the biggest album of the year, according to the Official Charts Company.

His eagerly-awaited second album is expected to be released soon.