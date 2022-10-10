Lewis Capaldi blames Ed Sheeran for making him buy ‘hell hole’ £1.6 million property

The West Lothian singer bought the property two years ago on the advice of fellow chart sensation Sheeran, who sent him a random link from an online property site.

But 26-year-old Capaldi says he’s now had to move in a flat in Glasgow while he guts the property, after it turned out to be a hell hole that smells like dogs and cigarettes.

Speaking on a US radio show, the Someone You Loved singer, originally from Whitburn, said: “Ed Sheeran told me to buy this house and it's an absolute hell hole.

“We were talking during lockdown about how I wanted to move out of my parents' house and he went online and looked at this place and it looked great.

“From the outside it is beautiful, there's sprawling hills, there's a lake.

“He didn't realise that it would smell of cigarette smoke and dog. I moved in and I hated the decor, I hated everything about it.

“I did go and see it but I was too eager. I was like, 'that smell of dog and smoke will go away after a while,' but it didn't. We have ripped that place out and it still reeks of dog and smoke."

Capaldi, who is orginally from Whitburn, added: “I have made some bad decisions over the last two years and that was one of them.

“I am redoing the house. Ed Sheeran should technically reimburse me for the money I'm having to pay on this.

“Ed is a property tycoon but he's never bought a place in Scotland obviously because mine is awful."

Last year, as reported in the Edinburgh News, Sheeran has told how he helped Capaldi find the new abode in Glasgow.

Sheeran was speaking on Garry Spence's Clyde 1 show when he shared the story about house-hunting for Capaldi.

He said: “Lewis goes, ‘I'm looking to find a house’ and I was like, ‘oh cool’.

“I go on Rightmove and typed in Glasgow and within ten miles and I just sent him one and go, ‘how about this?’

“And he was like, ‘yeah, yeah, cool’. And he just bought it and moved in.”

Capaldi is currently living in Glasgow’s West End – but he admitted recently that’s not been without its trials, too.

Speaking on Radio Forth lat month, Capaldi recounted a car parking row with former Hibs and Celtic manager Neil Lennon.

Laughing, Celtic fan Capaldi explained: “I parked in his space a couple of times, and I got notes on my car door. So, if you’re listening Neil, I apologise – just ask me to move it and I’ll move it!”

Capaldi’s latest single, Forget Me, topped the UK charts earlier this month.

The singer’s 2019 debut album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent went on to become the biggest album of the year, according to the Official Charts Company.