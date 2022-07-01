Mills, who hosts The Offical Chart show and an afternoon slot on Radio 1 will be joining Radio 2 to present a new show on weekdays from 2-4pm.

This comes as Steve Wright announced he was leaving his afternoon show on Radio 2 after 23 years.

Chris Stark, who has co-hosted with Mills, will also leave Radio 1 at the same time.

Mills and Stark shared a joint post to their Instagrams featuring a video of Capaldi saying: “They’ve asked me to do this for them, and unfortunately I’m afraid that it’s true that Scott Mills and Chris Stark are going to be leaving Radio 1.

“Which is a shame, I know you’re all screaming at the television, or radio I should probably say, you’re throwing things.”

He added: “It is a shame, I’m going to miss the boys, they’ve been a big massive help to me and instrumental in my career.”

Capaldi reassured fans that “everything is going to be OK” and that the situation would be explained on their Radio 1 show on Monday at 1pm.

Scott Mills, right, is to leave BBC Radio 1 this summer and he roped in Lewis Capaldi, left, to break the news.

Earlier on Friday, Wright announced he would be stepping down from his afternoon show.

The 67-year-old broadcaster announced the news live on air on Steve Wright in the Afternoon on Friday, saying “I can’t hold the slot forever, so let’s give somebody else a go.”

Towards the end of the programme, he said: “Let me just break off for a moment to make an announcement. I’ll try not to become emotional or self-indulgent, this is going to be a little bit difficult.

“At the end of September, I’ll be taking a break from daytime radio. In other words, stepping down from this programme.

“At the beginning of this year, my friend and boss Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, said she wanted to do something different in the afternoons.

“I’ve been doing this programme for 24 years at Radio 2, and so how can I possibly complain? The support and creative freedom as I’m given is fantastic at Radio 2, and really I can’t hold the slot forever. So let’s give somebody else ago.

“The great news is onwards and upwards. I’m staying at the BBC and Radio 2 to do some very exciting brand new digital projects and developing new podcasts, some of which actually will feature elements of this programme Steve Wright in the Afternoon.

“Anyway, all will become clear in the next few months, because we’re staying on this programme until the autumn.”

He continued: “In addition, I’ll still be presenting Love Songs every Sunday on Radio 2, and I’ll be making seasonal special programmes also on Radio 2 and BBC Sounds and Serious Jokin’ no G will be heard on BBC sounds and Radio 2.

“So plenty for me to do and I’m a happy bunny, but I know when time comes in the autumn to say goodbye to this show and miss you, but trust me, you’ll be in good hands.

“I’m going to be working at Radio 2, slightly fewer days a week and that means I can do so many other new projects as well, and perhaps at some point, have some lunch.

“So it’s business as normal. We’re going to be here, as I say, until the autumn on this programme, and of course Love Songs on Sunday. I just wanted you to know that.”

He has presented Steve Wright in the Afternoon on the Radio 2 slot since 1999 and also presents Steve Wright’s Sunday Love Songs on the network.