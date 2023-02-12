News you can trust since 1873
9 famous people from West Lothian - including David Tennant and Lewis Capaldi

From singers and actors to F1 drivers to reality stars, West Lothian has been home to plenty of celebrities.

By Gary Flockhart
15 hours ago
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 3:45am

How many of the people on this list have you seen out and about in towns of West Lothian?

Take a look through our picture gallery.

1. The West Lothian A List

Clockwise from left: David Tennant, Paige Turley and Lewis Capaldi

2. Lewis Capadi

The Whitburn singer has gone on to become one of the biggest pop stars on the planet in recent years. The Someone You Loved hitmaker was named on the ‘Young Music Rich List’ after amassing a £19 million fortune – just a couple of years after complaining that he was ‘skint’.

3. David Tennant

Bathgate-born actor David Tennant is one of Britain's biggest stars - and is estimated to be worth a huge £5.7 million.

4. Susan Boyle

Susan Boyle, who shot to fame singing I Dreamed A Dream on Britain's Got Talent in 2009, grew up in Blackburn, West Lothian. The singer is now reportedly worth an estimated £40 million. She still lives in West Lothian.

