The winners of the Scottish Asian Food Awards 2023 have been announced – and several Edinbugh eateries scooped prizes across the various categories.

The glitzy annual ceremony took place at Glasgow's Marriott Hotel on Monday, January 8, where the cream of the industry got together to celebrate Scotland’s fabulous Asian food scene.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Asian Food Awards 2023 said: “It was another excellent event and we’re proud to be able to shine a spotlight on the trailblazers who enrich our culinary experience every day.

"We want to congratulate all our winners and highly commended recipients on their accomplishment.”

Ong Gie Korean Restaurant Address: 22 Brougham Place, Edinburgh EH3 9JU. Highly Commended: Korean Restaurant of the Year.

Slumdog Delivered Address: Various venues across Edinburgh. Winner: Curry Takeaway of the Year (South East). Winner: Curry Takeaway of the Year (overall winner for Scotland).

Gurkha Bar & Kitchen (Musselburgh) Address: 96 North High Street, Musselburgh EH21 6AS. Winner: Curry Restaurant of the Year (South East). Winner: Curry Restaurant of the Year (overall for Scotland).

Celadon 2 U Address: 52 Rodney Street, Edinburgh EH7 4DX. Winner: Takeaway & Home Delivery of the Year (South East).