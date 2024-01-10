News you can trust since 1873
The 18 winning Edinburgh restaurants at the Scottish Asian Food Awards 2023 - including best curry takeaway

The winners of the Scottish Asian Food Awards 2023 have been announced – and several Edinbugh eateries scooped prizes across the various categories.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 10th Jan 2024, 13:36 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 13:36 GMT

The glitzy annual ceremony took place at Glasgow's Marriott Hotel on Monday, January 8, where the cream of the industry got together to celebrate Scotland’s fabulous Asian food scene.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Asian Food Awards 2023 said: “It was another excellent event and we’re proud to be able to shine a spotlight on the trailblazers who enrich our culinary experience every day.

"We want to congratulate all our winners and highly commended recipients on their accomplishment.”

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the Edinburgh restaurants which won awards or were highly commended.

Address: 22 Brougham Place, Edinburgh EH3 9JU. Highly Commended: Korean Restaurant of the Year.

1. Ong Gie Korean Restaurant

Address: 22 Brougham Place, Edinburgh EH3 9JU. Highly Commended: Korean Restaurant of the Year. Photo: Shutterstock

Address: Various venues across Edinburgh. Winner: Curry Takeaway of the Year (South East). Winner: Curry Takeaway of the Year (overall winner for Scotland).

2. Slumdog Delivered

Address: Various venues across Edinburgh. Winner: Curry Takeaway of the Year (South East). Winner: Curry Takeaway of the Year (overall winner for Scotland). Photo: Third Party

Address: 96 North High Street, Musselburgh EH21 6AS. Winner: Curry Restaurant of the Year (South East). Winner: Curry Restaurant of the Year (overall for Scotland).

3. Gurkha Bar & Kitchen (Musselburgh)

Address: 96 North High Street, Musselburgh EH21 6AS. Winner: Curry Restaurant of the Year (South East). Winner: Curry Restaurant of the Year (overall for Scotland). Photo: Third Party

Address: 52 Rodney Street, Edinburgh EH7 4DX. Winner: Takeaway & Home Delivery of the Year (South East).

4. Celadon 2 U

Address: 52 Rodney Street, Edinburgh EH7 4DX. Winner: Takeaway & Home Delivery of the Year (South East). Photo: Third Party

