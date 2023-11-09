New Edinburgh pizza restaurant to bring a slice of Naples to Newington as it gives away 500 free takeaways
A popular Neapolitan pizza restaurant is set to open its third Edinburgh site – and to celebrate they are giving away hundreds of free takeaways.
MATTO, who opened its first branch at Abbeyhill in 2020, and a second 44-seater restaurant in Morningside in 2021, comes to Newington this month. The new site will be the largest of their three restaurants, with seating for up to 66 people.
Located at the former site of the Apiary on Newington Road, MATTO will serve up its award-winning, wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas and mouth-watering Italian
desserts. The venue’s interiors have been designed by the MATTO team, and the vintage-style includes intricate wallpaper designs along with the centrepiece gold mirrored pizza oven, and an open kitchen for diners to watch the chefs working their pizza magic.
Co-owner Nel from MATTO Pizza said: “We are really excited to be opening our third restaurant in Newington. When we launched MATTO, just three years ago, our vision was to create tasty Neapolitan-style pizzas that, while being innovative and fun, had absolutely no compromise on the quality of the ingredients.”
He added: “It has been a labour of love from day one and to now have three sites across Edinburgh feels like a huge accomplishment.”
To celebrate the launch of their new site on Thursday, November 23, MATTO are planning to give away 500 free takeaway pizzas. Further details will be shared soon on the chain’s social media channels.