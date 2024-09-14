15 photos of Edinburgh after gory transformation for Guillermo Del Toro's Frankenstein film

The upcoming movie, which the Oscar-winning Mexican director is making for Netflix, has seen parts of the Old Town transformed for the period film, which is developed under the working title ‘Prodigal Father’.
An adaptation of Mary Shelly’s classic novel, the cast of Frankenstein includes Mia Goth, Oscar Isaac (as Victor Frankenstein) and Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein’s monster). Christoph Waltz, Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley and Christian Convery also star in the movie.
Take a look through our gallery to see 15 photos of the filming for Frankenstein on the streets of Edinburgh.
