15 photos of Edinburgh after gory transformation for Guillermo Del Toro's Frankenstein film

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 14th Sep 2024, 10:28 GMT
Updated 14th Sep 2024, 11:13 GMT
Guillermo del Toro is currently filming Frankenstein in Edinburgh – and these 15 photos show the city as it's never been seen before.

The upcoming movie, which the Oscar-winning Mexican director is making for Netflix, has seen parts of the Old Town transformed for the period film, which is developed under the working title ‘Prodigal Father’.

An adaptation of Mary Shelly’s classic novel, the cast of Frankenstein includes Mia Goth, Oscar Isaac (as Victor Frankenstein) and Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein’s monster). Christoph Waltz, Felix Kammerer, Lars Mikkelsen, David Bradley and Christian Convery also star in the movie.

Take a look through our gallery to see 15 photos of the filming for Frankenstein on the streets of Edinburgh.

1. Frankenstein Edinburgh film shoot - in pictures

Take a look through our gallery to see 15 pictures of Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein filiming in Edinburgh. Photo: PA

Cast extras on set during the filming of Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein in Edinburgh. Picture date: Friday September 13, 2024.

2. Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein

Cast extras on set during the filming of Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein in Edinburgh. Picture date: Friday September 13, 2024. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Cast extras on set during the filming of Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein in Edinburgh. Picture date: Friday September 13, 2024.

3. Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein

Cast extras on set during the filming of Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein in Edinburgh. Picture date: Friday September 13, 2024. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Cast extras on set during the filming of Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein in Edinburgh. Picture date: Friday September 13, 2024.

4. Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein

Cast extras on set during the filming of Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein in Edinburgh. Picture date: Friday September 13, 2024. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

